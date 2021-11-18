Blazing a new trail in barndominiums

TikTok's 'Barndo Lady' explains what a barndominium is, how much it costs to build one and how she became a floor plan designer.

They are all over social media. Barndominiums are the latest real estate fad to fill up Instagram and trend on TikTok. But these steel-framed buildings are much more than their label implies.

Stacee Lynn and Oliver ought to know. They don’t just run the company Our Barndominium Life ; she’s the “Premier Barndominium Floor Plan Designer in the US” according to Luxury Barndominium Magazine . Stacee Lynn's also lovingly referred to as “The Barndo Lady” on social media.

"Some people might consider a barndominium a pole barn," adds his wife Stacee Lynn. "You see that a lot in the upper Midwest and East Coast, which is a wood-frame barndominium which still has a metal side and metal roof. Down here, it’s a steel frame building."

"When we say ‘barndominium,’ it’s intentionally designed as a residence. It’s not designed as maybe a workshop with maybe a living space you added in to," says Oliver Bell.

Who is 'The Barndo Lady'? :

A barndominium is a nontraditional home and Stacee Lynn’s path to becoming a barndominium designer is just as nontraditional. You could go all the way back to 28 years ago when she and Oliver got married, but the short version of the story begins two years ago.

"We wanted to build a barndominium and Stacee Lynn was looking for a contractor," shares Oliver. "She drew it up. She couldn’t find someone to do it, so not only was she the designer, I suggested that she build it and she took over from there."

Stacee Lynn became the general contractor on the project, one that had high interest in Cleveland, where it was going up.

"As we were building it, lots of people started stopping by and saying, ‘Wow, this is a beautiful design,’" she remembers. "I think we started to feel we were on the right part of our journey here, that it wasn’t just us who had fallen in love with the design, but that others were interested as well."

Those visitors encouraged her to share her barndominium’s progress on social media.

"And I did. I’m not dancing, I’m not singing, I’m not twirling," Stacee Lynn chuckles. "I’m talking about metal buildings and we are fast approaching 400,000 followers on TikTok and we’re just over a year on that platform."

Almost 80,000 and counting follow her on Instagram.

"A lot of folks on social media have said 'The Barndominium Lady' and the name just stuck," says Stacee Lynn.

As her following grew, so did the number of inquiries about whether she would design more. In June 2020, Stacee Lynn launched Our Barndominium Life.

"There’s lots of reasons why people do this and build these buildings," she says.

So what are those reasons? Space is a big one.

"You can get these large spans with barndominiums, high ceilings," says Stacee Lynn. "That’s what everyone seems to be very attracted to these days."

In a barndominium, the weight of the building is carried on the outside wall, so no load-bearing walls are needed inside unless you want a second story.