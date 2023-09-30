Here's what you missed at the Camden Fire Fest

The Camden fire chief said this event is a way to give back to the community.

CAMDEN, S.C. — Locals in Camden and Kershaw County came out to the Camden City Arena this morning for a Fire Fest celebration.

The Camden Fire Department explains the event was to kick off the start of Fire Prevention Month in October.

Educational firefighter demonstrations, junior firefighter competitions, food trucks, bounce houses, car clubs, and historical fire department vehicles were displayed.

"It gives you a look at how quick fire starts, how quick fire can take over a room and make it untenable for someone, so we really push for residential fire sprinklers," Camden Fire Chief Eddie Gardner said.

Hundreds of people showed up to learn more about the job of a firefighter.

