CAMDEN, S.C. — A Camden man said he wanted to make sure service men and women were not forgotten this Memorial Day as memorial ceremonies across the state were canceled due to coronavirus.

William Charles Russell Major, who goes by the nickname ‘Rusty,’ has been playing ‘Taps’ at ceremonies, memorials, funerals, and other events for 15 years.

He said playing it is his way of honoring those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

“It's just what I do, I enjoy doing it. It's a wonderful tune, it's just what I do,” Major said on the phone Monday.

Major said he learned the trumpet in 6th grade and didn't put it down. After playing professionally, he moved back to his hometown of Camden.

When he moved back to Camden in 2005, he joined the community concert band and later played ‘Taps’ at a funeral. Since then, Major hasn’t let the tune out of his head.

“It's a way of giving back for what they did for me because I never served. And, playing Taps is a pitiful way of paying them back, but it's what I can do and I enjoy doing it,” Major said.

The military connection is also personal.

Major's 5th and 4th generation grandfathers served in the Revolutionary War. His grandfather, James Major, was in the 2nd Virginian Continental. James Major’s son, John Major, served also and then moved the family to South Carolina, according to his great great great grandson.

Since then, the Major’s have lived in Camden.

This year, Rusty Major played ‘Taps’ at the Presbyterian Cemetery in Camden because memorials elsewhere were being cancelled.

“Despite the pandemic, we cannot forget these people, these individuals, who gave everything they have in the world to give us, what I consider, the seven most precious words in the American experience. And those words are, 'Life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.' And, without their sacrifice and those of many others, where would we be?” Major said.

He has no plans to stop playing the song, pandemic or not.

