COLUMBIA, S.C. — Join Camp Cole at the 2nd Annual Sprint to Shine 5K Trail Run and Walk.

Camp Cole is an accessible, state-of-the-art facility being built in the Midlands of South Carolina for children and adults facing serious illness and other physical and mental health challenges.

On Thursday, Kelsey Sawyer Carter and Margaret Deans Grantz stopped by News 19 to talk about the upcoming event.

Sprint to Shine will be held Sunday, September 29 at the Camp Cole Campus located at 10151 Garners Ferry Road.

Proceeds raised will go towards building phase one of the camp.

The individual 5K registration price is $30 and the one mile Kids Fun Run registration is $15.

Click here for more information.