'It's a big family, and I just love the atmosphere, the support' | Chapin's Labor Day Weekend in full swing

The Labor Day parade starts Monday at 9:30 a.m.

CHAPIN, S.C. — It's Labor Day Weekend in the Town of Chapin, and the community is in celebration mode.

From Saturday into Monday, there are plenty of activities to enjoy, such as races, concerts, food trucks, and a parade to cap off the holiday.

"This is one of, if not the biggest Labor Day celebrations in the state, so everybody comes together to try to help the community to the best of their abilities," Chapin communication specialist Dylan Francis said.

Town officials said months of planning is what makes it possible. Boots on Beaufort Sunday night is just the prequel to the main event, Chapin's Labor Day Parade.

"Being local and everyone being out here has been awesome," said Monet Waltman, founder of River Bound Co. "It's a big family and I just love the atmosphere, the support."

Vendors along Beaufort Street stacked their goods to showcase with music and food.

Monet Waltman started a personalized hat business a couple of months ago out of her home.

Normally, she listens to the music or is in the parade. This year, she has a new perspective.

"It's different being a vendor and being on the other side, so, I really enjoy it though," Waltman said.

Heather Bird from Little Mountain loves Labor Day Weekend in Chapin.

"I've been coming here since I was 6 years old," Bird said.

She tells News 19 she's ready to see the parade turnout tomorrow with her sister.

"A small town, but a lot of people come, thousands of people come," Bird said.

"What I would say to people who think that the Midlands doesn't have much to offer, I just don't think they're looking in the right place. Chapin, while it's a small community, it's a small town, it has a lot of character, it's got wonderful people, wonderful businesses and we know how to throw down when it's time," Francis said.

For folks wanting to join the fun, the Chapin Labor Day parade starts tomorrow at 9:30 a.m.