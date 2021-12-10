Annual Christmas Spectacular attracts thousands to Columbia

The Columbia Christmas Pageant is one of the premiere Christmas Celebrations in the South.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — First Baptist Church’s Christmas gift to the community is the 34th Annual Columbia Christmas Pageant, a Christmas spectacular that has turned into a family tradition for many in the Midlands.

On Friday, Rev. Steve Phillips, stopped by News19 to talk to Brandon Taylor about the upcoming annual event.

This year’s Pageant, “It’s Christmas” will light up the stage with thousands of lights, Christmas trees, and an array of glorious screen displays. Guests will be delighted and entertained by the sights and sounds of Christmas and a stage covered with falling snow.

The event will be at First Baptist Church December 11-12 with 3 performances:

Dec. 11 – 2:00 p.m. & 4:30 p.m.

Dec. 12 – 3:00 p.m.

Admission is free but a ticket is needed to enter.

Click here for ticket information or call the FBC ticket office at 803.217.3250. Doors open 30 minutes prior to each performance.

First Baptist Church is located at 1306 Hampton Street in the heart of downtown Columbia. Plenty of free parking is available within one block of the church. The parking lot adjacent to the church will be designated for handicapped parking.