COLUMBIA, S.C. — Clemson equipment manager David Saville seems to have had the time of his life Sunday night during Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta.

A tweet during the big game shows Saville being embraced by twin NFL players Shaqem and Shaquill Griffin.

Saville also met NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell during the game.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney had gifted Saville with tickets to the game in appreciation for all that he does for the Tiger football team.

READ MORE: Clemson's Dabo Swinney sends equipment manager with Down syndrome to the Super Bowl

The New England Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Rams 13-3.