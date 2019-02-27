COLUMBIA, S.C. — Identity theft and fraud are just a few things that are prevalent in today's fast-paced society.

Katie Bolden, a senior citizen, feels this is a bigger issue for those over the age of 55.

"A lot of our seniors have been, taken for their cash, fraud events, they’ll go in there and write a check because they are so trustworthy in our community but these are the things we need to know.” Bolden said.

On Wednesday, thanks to a partnership between the City of Columbia Parks and Recreation and AARP, senior citizens got a chance to learn how to protect themselves against Identity fraud and other scams.

Kim Mitchell, special events coordinator with City of Columbia Parks and Recreation, feels these workshops are very important for seniors.

“It’s important because we want to keep our seniors educated and updated with things that are going on out there," Mitchell says. "With technology moving as fast as it is going, we need them to keep up with all the things that are going on and they are a big target."

One of the main scams senior citizens fall victim to is online dating. According to AARP, 59 percent of seniors believe meeting people online is a good idea. Over $220 million has been lost as a result of online dating.

“Do not give out your social, your driver license number do not give up your personal information." Bolden says. "Nobody loves you over night, every time someone tells you they love you, they may just love your money."

The workshops will be held at the Busby Community Center on Farrow Road every month for the rest of 2019.