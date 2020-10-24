MACON, Ga. — One Central Georgia couple held their wedding reception today... COVID-19 style.
The drive-through wedding reception was held for Alexandria and Nikolas Holsey.
Their friends and family celebrated the special day by driving by in their decorated cars.
The bride and groom say safety was a top priority, but the pandemic couldn't stop there special day.
"COVID can't stop us, our family, our love, anything. We really had to take in consideration safety and so we just turned lemons into lemonade. We can't have family and friends in the venue with us, but that couldn't stop us from filling up this parking lot," they said.
The event took place at Le Piada in Macon.
Congratulations Mr. and Mrs. Holsey.