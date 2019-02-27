COLUMBIA, S.C. — Personal data breaches are certainly common in this cyber world we use everyday. And, as the tax filing deadline approaches, it's especially a concern for those who use use online software to file those taxes.

A recent study by PCMag found about a third of all South Carolina taxpayers worry their personal data could be breached.

Here's a look at some of the other statistics the study found:

-35% of South Carolinians use an online tax software program and that's a place where cybersecurity scammers can compromise your information

-39% of South Carolinians worry about the government shutdown impacting the filing of taxes and receiving a refund

According to Max Eddy, security analyst for PCMag, "filing your taxes is about money, which is a prime motivator that can be exploited by scammers."

To help protect your information, experts say consumers should choose a reputable tax software, install an anti-virus program, use a virtual private network (VPN) and always be on the lookout for scam emails and links.