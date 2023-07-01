'He was a genuine friend; he taught me a lot' | West Columbia community remembers Bobby Horton

Bobby Horton has been described as a passionate public servant and an influential part of development here in the Midlands.

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Bobby Horton's legacy is one many in West Columbia won't be quick to forget, impacting people across the midlands and leaving behind a storied career of development and love for the city.

It hasn't been an easy four days for Tonya Mozenko after finding out about the death of Bobby Horton. She's a lifelong resident of West Columbia and was a close personal friend and caretaker of Horton.

"There were so many cherished memories; it wouldn't be just one little thing; there were so many things," she said. "I hate that I can't just pick up the phone and text him. He was a genuine friend; he taught me a lot."

She spoke highly of Bobby, remembering his strength and, above all, his character.

"He was so smart; he amazed me. I just don't know how somebody can have that much smarts," Mozenko said. And it wasn't like he read up in books or anything; he just paid attention as he went up and retained. He would remember everyone's first and laugh names."

She said he was a long-time member of West Columbia with a heart set on making it a better place. According to the city, Horton played a part in building the Lake Murray Water Treatment Facility.

City officials also credit him as a West Columbia Beautification Foundation charter member. He was instrumental in developing Carraway Park, West Columbia Interactive Art Park, and Meeting Street Artisan Market. The city added that he also advocated for the extension of the Riverwalk Park.

For current West Columbia mayor Tem Miles, Horton was a mentor and a friend. It's evident by the pictures of Bobby sitting in his law office. He said the West Columbia you see today wouldn't be the same without his influence.

"He explained to me that being mayor was pretty simple," Miles said. "He said you just had to accept the fact that you couldn't make everybody happy; you needed to try to do what you thought was right and never do what you knew was wrong."

District one councilman Mike Green shares the same admiration. He said Horton was always lending a helping hand.

"I could always pick up the phone and call mayor Horton and he would call me back. He always had his phone on him, he would always call people back and have it there, even when he was sick."

Mayor Miles is sad to see Bobby go but hopes his legacy will remain throughout the Midlands.

"He was very fond, over the years, of saying 'West side is the best side,' and whether or not you agreed with it, Bobby Horton was the best of both sides," Miles said.