COLUMBIA, S.C. — Preparations are under way for the soda city’s first taste of the NCAA Men’s basketball tournament in almost 50 years.

And artists in the city are preparing for the big dance as well.

You'll now notice there's a giant basketball located in downtown Columbia that was unveiled Wednesday.

The round shaped artwork is named 'Beyond the Court,' and it was designed by six local artists in the city.

"It's things like this, it's collaboration that we hope is going give us a foot forward as we're bidding against other cities, surrounding cities, throughout the Carolinas, that want to host this event," said Scott Power of Experience Columbia.

The artwork is located at the corner of Lady and Main streets.