As Valerie Macedo, a senior at Bishop T.K. Gorman gets ready to attend college in the fall, she is cherishing a feat that high seniors rarely accomplish. The valedictorian received more than $1 million in scholarship offers.

“I was surprised,” Macedo said. “I think my parents were the most ecstatic. They were really proud of me. I was just kind of surprised. I didn't think it would happen, like i wasn't trying to do it."

"I mean to reach a million dollars in personal offers is incredible,” Bishop Gorman principal Zach Allen said. “I was telling Valerie, that's extremely impressive. We've had a lot of great students that have passed through. We have, you know, a number of very successful people that have gone through this school before her, to be at the top as far as offers is extremely impressive and something she should be so proud of."

Macedo is the student body vice president, a soccer player. She also ran varsity track. Just like other students around the country, Macedo's time as a high school senior ended shortly with no prom, sports and last minute memories.

"It's senior year,” Macedo said. “It’s just like, there's a bunch of last memories we didn't get to have.”

The valedictorian is looking ahead to college after earning more than $1 million in scholarship offers. She decided to head east to Baton Rouge and attend her dream school: Louisiana State University.

"Ever since I was little, I was like, 'I'm gonna go to LSU,'” Macedo said.

Macedo plans on studying biochemistry in hopes to one day become a doctor.

Just like her senior year, there are a lot of unknowns for incoming college freshmen.

"I'm very hopeful that it will be in-person classes on campus, and I'll get the real like freshman experience,” Macedo said. “I'm just staying hopeful, basically, because there's no point in dwelling on something I can't control. I might as well just have a good mindset until i find out what's gonna happen."

Her advice for future graduating seniors is to apply to colleges early.

