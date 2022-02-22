91-year-old putting in 7-day work weeks at Arby's

Jack Burkett said he and his late wife used to eat three meals a day at the Arby's. Now, he's worked there for the last ten years.

ELKHART, Ind. — A northern Indiana Arby's restaurant has found a loyal worker who just happens to be 91 years old!

Jack Burkett said he and his late wife used to eat three meals a day at the Arby's restaurant in Elkhart. About ten years ago, he started working at the restaurant to stay active and because he loves the food.

"He started out as our lobby attendant. He actually wanted to work for free," said general manager Rosemary Gresso. "He hates to sit at home."

"I said, 'I need an extra job, I think,'" Burkett told WNDU. "And they said, 'When do you wanna go to work?' And I said, 'Now. Today.' So she said, 'No, not today, but tomorrow.'"

A decade into his fast food career, Burkett has become a jack of all trades at the restaurant, cleaning tables, wiping down booths and washing dishes, he has no trouble doing more than he is asked for his favorite spot in town.

“He usually works seven days a week, but I don’t even put him on my schedule anymore because he just shows up,” Gresso said.

He said his secret to staying strong is a daily drink of apple cider vinegar, which he has gotten his co-workers to take part in, as well.

Burkett said he's still in "pretty good shape" and has no plans on moving on from his job anytime soon.