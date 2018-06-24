Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- Edventure Museum transformed into the homeland of a famous Marvel superhero Saturday afternoon.

The museum held its first ever Black Panther Day Saturday, giving kids and adults a chance to participate in a variety of activities, including face-painting, drawing masks, and taking pictures with Black Panther himself.

Kate Stokes, a nine year old Black Panther fan, says Black Panther is one of favorite superheroes.

"

He’s just really nice and I really like the movie and it just reminds me of a lot of superheroes combined and it’s just really cool." Stokes said. "My little brother Sam is really excited he really loves superheroes and I do too.”

Kids were not the only ones who enjoyed the event.

Karey Hardy, a Columbia resident, says he enjoyed the event because it had something for the entire family.

“A lot of the activities are interesting for us as well like I actually colored a mask and we got a chance to take pictures with black panther. " Carey said. "

It’s good that you can do some positive things with kids and get exposed to other stuff.”

Tae Merland-Nickens, who is Edventure's Promotions Manager, hopes the trip to Wakanda educated the community.

"I hope that they get an education experience that’s what we do here learn and play, so I want them to get that experience and a sense of what Edventure means to the community.” Merland-Nickens said.

The museum will hold an event for Military Appreciation day on July 4th.

