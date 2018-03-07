Gilbert, SC (WLTX) - People in Gilbert are prepping up for the Lexington County Peach Festival for July 4th.

It's an event that's been going on for 60 years. The festival is a tradition that you can always count on happening each year on Independence Day.

Families that have been helping out run it for decades came to Gilbert Primary School to get peaches ready for the dishes in the festival.

"The peach is what put Gilbert on the map to begin with," said Shelba Howard, the coordinator for the festival.

The weather has been an issue for the last couple of years. Hard freezes have killed local peach crops and they haven't been as plenty as in years past. Fortunately this year is a little different story.

"The peaches are coming from Titan, located in Ridge Spring. Last year, their crop didn't do as well and we had to purchase from other areas. But Titan came through for us many, many years and just donated all the peaches that we use for the festival," explained Howard.

Volunteers of all ages have come to the school on Tuesday to work in the kitchen to make the big dishes. Some are peeling peaches to help make ice cream and peach cobbler.

Allison Harman says her great grandmother helped start the festival. She's 20-years-old which means she's spent 20 year helping put the festival together.

"It doesn't get old. It's always fun. It's a great time for everyone in the community to come together and put on a show and really show them what Gilbert's about, give them a taste of southern hospitality, and have a good time," explained Harman.

Students who volunteer for several years are eligible to earn a scholarship for when they go to college.

The festival starts Wednesday at 9 am with a parade and will go on into the night. Fireworks are set to begin at 10 pm. Admission to the festival is free.

