New Bishop of Charleston to be ordained, installed during May 13 ceremony

Bishop-Elect Jacques Fabre-Jeune will become the head of the Roman Catholic Church in South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. — The new head of the Roman Catholic Church in South Carolina will be ordained and installed during a ceremony on May 13 in Charleston.

Bishop-Elect Jacques Fabre-Jeune will become the 14th Bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Charleston during the 2 p.m. ceremony at Charleston Area Convention Center. The guest list of Catholic Church representatives includes a cardinal and 15 bishops from around the United States, including Most Reverend Christophe Pierre, apostolic nuncio to the United States; His Eminence Wilton Cardinal Gregory, Archbishop of Washington, D.C.; Most Reverend John Hartmayer, Archbishop of Atlanta; Most Reverend Shelton Fabre, Archbishop of Louisville; Most Reverend Luis Rafael Zarama, Bishop of Raleigh; and Most Reverend Curtis Guillory, Bishop Emeritus of Beaumont.

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Charleston comprises the entire state of South Carolina and includes 96 parishes and 21 missions with Charleston as the see city.

Bishop-Elect Jacques Fabre-Jeune comes to South Carolina from San Felipe de Jesús Mission in Forest Park, Ga., and served as the local superior of the Scalabrinian priests in Atlanta.