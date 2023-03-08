Mass exodus: Why American adults aren't going to church anymore

Since the pandemic, the amount of people between the ages of 39 and 57 attending church is down 12%.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There's been an overall decline in the number of people going to church since the pandemic. However, church attendance for middle-aged folks is falling faster than any other age group.

Let's connect the dots.

Americans in their 40s and 50s often identify with a religion, but they aren't putting their faith into practice. There has been a 12% decrease since 2020 in people ages 39-57 who have been attending church.

But why is that?

According to the Wall Street Journal, middle-aged Americans are busy raising kids, caring for aging parents and juggling demanding jobs. These factors are contributing to their decreased church attendance.

Experts believe that the pandemic itself is also to blame. People were forced to figure out what they believe in as they spent time in isolation. And now, some are being thrown off by the polarization in the church on certain issues, such as gay rights.

Now, less than half of all U.S. adults belong to a house of worship.

