Pets receive unique blessing at Chapin church

With a congregation full of animal lovers and their pets, the Saint Francis Church in Chapin hosted a special service to bless them.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHAPIN, S.C. — Animals of all kinds were invited to the Saint Francis Episcopal Church in Chapin as the church hosted its annual pet blessing and outdoor service.

It's not the customary blessing you'd expect on a Sunday, but for the congregation at Saint Francis Episcopal Church in Chapin, it's just as important as any other.

According to Reverend Doug Graul, the tradition follows in the footsteps of the church's namesake, Saint Francis of Assisi.

"Sometimes called the Patron Saint of Ecology, he was very much a believer that someone could experience God's presence in nature and called animals his brothers and sisters, and so, with that in mind, and this congregation being so animal-friendly, it's a part of who we are; it's a part of our identity," he said.

The event took place in the church's backyard, in an outdoor setting. People mostly brought dogs this Sunday, but Michael Copeland, who's been a part of the church for over 30 years, said every animal is welcome.

"We have, of course, a lot of dogs and cats. We've had rats, parrots, horses, llamas, goats, a lot of different stuff throughout the years," he said.

The church focuses on many pet and family needs as they've partnered with Pawmetto Lifeline to offer low-cost services to the community and recently implemented a pet cemetery in the church's cemetery.

Graul said that knowing they would have so many animal lovers in the crowd, he preached acceptance and love with some of Saint Francis' wisdom.

"He said that if you deny an animal its place in creation, you're in all likelihood going to do that to people as well," Graul said. "So, I think that the way we treat, not only our pets, but animals in general, says something about who we are and how we relate to God."

Graul and his team went up to each animal, with its joyous heart and wagging tail, and blessed it.

Ethan Carroll brought his two dogs to the service.

"I think that family should be central to the Christian faith, and with pets being a part of your family, it's great that we have this opportunity and have them included," Carroll said.

Graul also took a moment to answer an important question: Will your dog go to heaven?

"My honest answer is 'yes' because dogs live in perfect communion with God and do exactly what they're supposed to, unlike us," he said.