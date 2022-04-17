News19 asked people at the Lexington Baptist Church Easter service what they're praying for following the mass shooting.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Midlands community is praying for peace this Easter Sunday following the mass shooting at the Columbiana Centre.

News19 attended a church service in Lexington County that was geared toward hope and healing for the days ahead.

For Lexington Baptist Church's Maegan Bolding, she wants people to remember that "there’s hope in Jesus.”

Easter brought a powerful message the day after the Columbiana Centre shooting. Pastor Mike Turner wanted the community to turn to their faith during trying times. “That’s where Jesus, the Prince of Peace, comes and gives peace, and order, and redemption, and grace,” Turner preached to the crowd.

Lexington Baptist Church hosted a community-wide Easter service at the Blowfish Baseball Stadium on Sunday. With singing came prayers.

Bolding told News19 she is praying for healing after the violent act at the mall.

“My prayer is that we’ll still be hopeful even in the midst of that, that we won’t become jaded or cynical,” said Bolding.

Kiel Minson, who also attended the service, is hopeful the Lexington community will lift up the injured.

“I feel prayers always help. Even if you’re not faithful, it still helps the community,” said Minson.

So if you feel scared or sad after the shooting, Bolding wants you to know:

"When we do feel hopeless, when there’s nothing for us, or we feel a sense of brokenness in us, there’s always hope in us knowing Heaven is real and Jesus is alive.”