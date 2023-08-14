x
Faith

Local businessman honored for years of service to Columbia community

Ronald King Sr. is well known for his popular barber shops in Orangeburg, Columbia and Winnsboro.
Credit: WLTX

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Church-goers, family and friends of the well known barber and community leader Ronald King Sr. gathered together Sunday in celebration at Bethlehem Baptist Church, 1218 Lyon St. in Columbia.

On Sunday morning, King received an honorary plaque, proclaiming the day of August 13, 2023, Ronald King Day after by the city of Columbia, with words of appreciation from family and friends in recognition of the lasting impact King's had here in the Midlands. 

King served and mentored the young and old -- men and women -- in Winnsboro, Orangeburg, and Columbia at his King's Barber Shops for over 50 years.

Here's what his son had to say about the occasion on Sunday, "20 years of cutting hair, I call my father on days I have bad days and he gives me advice to calm down, think about what you're doing. He puts me in my place, still. He was stern when I was little, he's stern now, but he's just a little gentle. I just want to tell you we love you, I love you," JR King said.

King tells News19 he was taught to love people at a young age. 

