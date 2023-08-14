Local businessman honored for years of service to Columbia community

On Sunday morning, King received an honorary plaque, proclaiming the day of August 13, 2023, Ronald King Day after by the city of Columbia, with words of appreciation from family and friends in recognition of the lasting impact King's had here in the Midlands.

Here's what his son had to say about the occasion on Sunday, "20 years of cutting hair, I call my father on days I have bad days and he gives me advice to calm down, think about what you're doing. He puts me in my place, still. He was stern when I was little, he's stern now, but he's just a little gentle. I just want to tell you we love you, I love you," JR King said.