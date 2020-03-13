As the country responds to the coronavirus (COVD-19), many cities and states have declared states of emergency in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

After President Donald Trump declared a national emergency on Friday, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency in the Palmetto State.

Now, many Midlands churches are modifying meeting and worship schedules to prevent the spread of the virus.

Here's a rundown of changes reported to us.

AME Church

The Seventh Episcopal District of the AME Church has canceled in-person church actives to cancel all in-person church activities effective immediately through March 31.

Asbury Memorial United Methodist Church, Columbia

Asbury Methodist Church is cancelling its services for Sunday, March 15 as well as Wednesday dinners for two weeks.

Calvary Church of the Nazarene, Sumter

Calvary Church of the Nazarene is closed until further notice. However, you can worship with them each Sunday at 10:50 a.m. online HERE.

Eastminster Presbyterian Church, Columbia

Eastminster Presbyterian Church will worship via Livestream only on March 15 and March 22. There will be no Sunday School classes.

Forest Lake Presbyterian Church, Columbia, SC

All worship services at Forest Lake Presbyterian Church, 6500 N Trenholm Road, will be cancelled for Sunday, March 22 and Sunday, March 29.

First Baptist Church, Columbia

First Baptist Church Sunday morning worship service will be by television broadcast and online streaming only. No Sunday activities will take place. Information about future events and activities will be forthcoming.

Join the service this Sunday, March 15, by television at 11:00 a.m. on WLTX Channel 19 or by online streaming at 11:00 a.m. at FirstBaptistColumbia.com or Facebook LIVE.

You can join their online Bible study, “Always Learning,” at 10:00 a.m. at FirstBaptistColumbia.com or Facebook LIVE.

Fort Jackson

Fort Jackson is suspending chapel services and events indefinitely. The decision applies to its five chapels as well as services held in the Solomon Center. Religious services will continue at battalion areas, but participation will be limited to trainees. Civilians and congregants are asked not to visit Fort Jackson for worship.

Hope Baptist Church, Columbia

Cancelling all on campus activities through the end of March. This includes Sunday morning services, Monday night Bible Study and Wednesday evening service. The Men’s Fellowship breakfast is also cancelled for this Saturday, March 21. For updates go here.

Jones Memorial AME Zion Church

Worship will happen via Facebook Live, Youtube and teleconference starting on March 22 until further notice. Sunday school will be held at 9:30 and 11 a.m. worship service.

Malvern Hill Baptist Church, Camden

Malvern Hill will be canceling service on Sunday, March 15. Worship will be live streamed on YouTube here.

Mt. Pisgah Missionary Baptist, Rembert

All services canceled until further notice.

Pine Grove Baptist Church, Lugoff

Services and actives are canceled for Sunday, March 15 and Wednesday, March 18.

Redeemer Lutheran Church, St. Andrews road, Columbia

All activities including Sunday worship through March 31 have been canceled. Worship can be livestreamed here.

St. John's Episcopal Church, Columbia

St. John's Episcopal Church has suspended services on March 15 and March 22. During those weeks, activities, gatherings and meetings are postponed or canceled. The church will live stream their 10:30 a.m. service on Facebook for both Sundays.

St. Mark Baptist Church, Gadsden

All activities including Sunday Worship beginning March 16, 2020 have been canceled.

Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, Columbia

Trinity Episcopal Cathedral will be closed on Sunday, March 15 for in person worship. They will be live streaming their 10 a.m. service on Facebook, and Instagram.

Washington Street United Methodist Church

There will be no public worship services on Sunday, March 22 or Sunday, March 29. WSUMC will be livestreaming its 11:00 am service from its sanctuary via their website and YouTube. The livestream service is available by going to the WSUMC website at www.wsmethodist.org and clicking on the Watch Sermons Now button on the homepage.