Pope Francis names new leader of the Roman Catholic Diocese in South Carolina

Father Jacques Fabre named 14th Bishop of Charleston, the Diocese encompasses the entire state of South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. — The Catholic Church in South Carolina has a new leader. Pope Francis has named Father Jacques Fabre, C.S., as the 14th Bishop of Charleston. Father Fabre will succeed the Most Rev. Robert E Guglielmone, 76, who will be retiring after serving as the Bishop of Charleston since March 2009.

“I am humbled to be named Bishop of Charleston and look forward to serving the people of South Carolina,” said Bishop-elect Fabre. “As shepherd, it is my hope to work together to strengthen our Church and project God’s love to all who we encounter.”

Bishop-elect Fabre was born in Port-Au-Prince, Haiti, on Nov. 13, 1955. After immigration to New York City as a teenager, he joined the order of the Missionaries of St. Charles (Scalabrinian Fathers) and took his first vows in 1982. He was ordained into the priesthood in Brooklyn on Oct. 10, 1986, and has served in various locations over the past 35 years, most recently as administrator of Mission San Felipe de Jesus in Forest Park, Georgia. Father Faber is also fluent in five languages, including English, Spanish, Italian, French and Creole.

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Charleston was founded in 1820 and encompasses the state of South Carolina, with 117 parishes and missions and approximately 350,000 people.