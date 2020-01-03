SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Funeral services are being held today for Sumter County Sheriff's Deputy Andrew Gillette.

Corporal Gillette, 37, was shot and killed Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, while attempting to serve an eviction notice at a home on the 3100 block of Thomas Sumter Highway.

Cpl. Gillette retired from the US Air Force after a 12-year career, coming to Shaw Air Force base on assignment. He had been at the Sumter County Sheriff's Office since 2013, joining the Warrants Division in 2018.

Visitation begins at 2 p.m. at Sumter County Civic Center at 700 Liberty Street with the funeral service at 3 p.m. The public is welcome to attend the visitation and service, however, space is limited.

After the service, burial will take place at Sumter Cemetery, located behind the Civic Center on Oakland Avenue.

Cpl. Gillette is survived by his wife and 11-year-old son.

