In a rare occurrence, three faiths celebrate holy days on Friday

Islam, Judaism and Christianity will observe April 15 as a holy day in 2022.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Friday, April 15, Islam, Judaism and Christian faiths will all observe religious holy days -- Ramadan, Passover and Good Friday.

Judaism will celebrate Passover, which begins at sundown on Friday and will last for eight days. Clara Silver with the Katie and Irwin Kahn Jewish Community Center says Passover is one of the most widely celebrated Jewish holidays.



“It’s the celebration of our redemption as a people, from being slaves in Egypt to being a free nation," Silver said. “For this year, there is a lot more meaning because there is so much upheaval in the world that is affecting the Jewish community.”

On that same day, Christians will observe Good Friday, the day Jesus was crucified and died on the cross at Calvary.

Father Peter Sousa with Our Lady of the Hills Catholic Church in Columbia says Holy Thursday, Good Friday and Easter Sunday are three of the holiest days in the church.

“Any time we celebrate Good Friday, it is with that awareness, that knowledge that this apparent failure was truly a triumph victory in the resurrection of Jesus from the dead," Sousa said. “We go forth willingly, desiring to love other people to show that same love that Christ has for us to our brothers and sisters.”

The Muslim holy month of Ramadan, a month of fasting, is already underway. Imam Omar Shaheed with Masjid As-Salaam says the holy month is about faith goers drawing closer to God.

"It’s a month where God says we become more conscious of God, more conscious of our own self, our drive our impulses, our appetites," Shaheed said.

Shaheed says the three Abrahamic faiths have similarities.

“It's significant because we need to be closer together, allied with each other… we need to ourselves together.”

