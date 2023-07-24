The TWRA is investigating this case, and they warn that with lakes so popular during summer, it's very important to keep a close eye out.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Conner Catlett was just 12 years old when he died. This past weekend he and his family went on one of their regular boating outings.

Chris Catlett, Conner’s father, said it’s something they always enjoyed as a family. But this time their boating memories at Norris Lake were turned upside down.

“We’ve been going there for probably ten years or so out on Norris Lake,” Catlett said. “We have a boat and we have a camper at the Beach Island Marina area"

On Saturday, they were hanging out with friends at the marina when they decided to take the children out for fun in the water. Catlett stayed at the cove when suddenly the fun was cut short.

“Our other friends decided they wanted to take all the kids tubing, and they went tubing, they were gone for a while," Catlett said. “A good Samaritan came down the lake and tell us that there had been a boating accident and said that there were injuries. When got there and found out pretty much immediately that my son had passed due to the boat collision."

The father said people were trying to flag the boater to slow down or stop.

“We have a witness that says he was completely negligent going far too fast the boat my son was almost sitting still wasn't even moving," Catlett said.

For this family, memories on the lake have turned into pain. His father said Conner was someone most people wanted to hang out with. He would turn 13 years old next month.

"The most easygoing, energetic, friendly, friendliest kid you've ever met. Everybody who's ever met Conner will tell you the exact same. You know, he could light up a room with a smile,” Catlett said. “Just could not have asked for a better kid and he did not deserve what happened to him."

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is investigating this case, but they warn that with lakes so popular during summer, it's very important to keep a close eye out for other boats.

As for Conner, his memory now serves as a reminder of a bigger cause that will live forever.