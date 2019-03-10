UVALDE, Texas — Becoming an older sibling is hard. 

KENS 5 Eyewitness viewer Chasity sent in this photo of her five-year-old daughter, Jaycee.

The family had just welcomed baby Vayda into the world on Tuesday. 

The mother said Jaycee wanted a brother so bad. She knew her mother was pregnant with a girl, but still thought a boy could come.

Her reaction says it all - she wasn't thrilled about her new baby sister.

Baby Vayda was born at 7:46 p.m. on October 1, weighing 9.1 pounds and 20 inches. Join us in congratulating mom and sending our best wishes to the her disgruntled big sister!

Baby Vayda
Chasity Ann

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Police looking for person of interest in west side murder

Low temps in the 50s? Cold front on its way to San Antonio, Hill Country

'I forgive you': Botham Jean's brother, Amber Guyger embrace following witness impact statement

AlamoPROMISE offers cost-free college for SA students

President Trump denies wanting alligator-filled moat at Mexican border