CAYCE, S.C. — The City of Cayce will hold a community candlelight vigil tonight in memory of Faye Swetlik.

It will be held at the City Hall front lawn, located at 1800 12th Street in Cayce at 5:30 p.m.

According to the post, it will last approximately 30 minutes an will be held rain or shine.

Candles will be provided by the City.