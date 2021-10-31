Grace Christian Church takes a play on Halloween with 'Careerween,' helping expose kids to potential careers.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Grace Christian Church hosted its first-ever Careerween event in hopes of getting young minds exposed to career opportunities.

Senior Pastor Aaron Bishop came up with the idea to have kids dress up and get candy while also learning more about possible careers and getting their minds flowing.

Attendee Sophia Amaker said she knew she wanted to be an attorney when she was in the eighth grade, which is why she brought her daughter out to the event to be around a plethora of voices.

After the pandemic caused things to be different last year, this was a moment for the kids to get back out and socialize, Amaker added. Especially after the kids were remote for almost a year.

Micah Collins, a realtor, added that it's important to have the kids out plant seeds early and allow them to "see what they can become."

The event had doctors, lawyers, entrepreneurs, business owners, police officers, and many other people there to help expand horizons for children.