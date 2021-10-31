x
'Careerween' in Columbia gives kids a chance to think about the future - and have some fun

Grace Christian Church takes a play on Halloween with 'Careerween,' helping expose kids to potential careers.
Credit: Walker Lawson
Careerween participants on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Grace Christian Church hosted its first-ever Careerween event in hopes of getting young minds exposed to career opportunities.

Senior Pastor Aaron Bishop came up with the idea to have kids dress up and get candy while also learning more about possible careers and getting their minds flowing. 

Attendee Sophia Amaker said she knew she wanted to be an attorney when she was in the eighth grade, which is why she brought her daughter out to the event to be around a plethora of voices. 

After the pandemic caused things to be different last year, this was a moment for the kids to get back out and socialize, Amaker added. Especially after the kids were remote for almost a year.

Micah Collins, a realtor, added that it's important to have the kids out plant seeds early and allow them to "see what they can become."

The event had doctors, lawyers, entrepreneurs, business owners, police officers, and many other people there to help expand horizons for children. 

And while it was an event to prepare for their future, the kids still got to enjoy some of the perks of being young as well, dressing in their best costumes - representing everything from "Harry Potter" to "Among Us" characters. 

