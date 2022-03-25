DHEC: Temporary WIC benefit increase extended through September

The Cash Value Benefit (CVB) increase allows for purchases of fruits and vegetables

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has announced the temporary increase of cash value benefits (CVB) for the state's Women, Infants and Children (WIC) Program will be extended through the end of September 2022.

CVB money allows for the purchases of fresh fruits and vegetables, the standard CVB values range from $9 to $11 per month per family. The continued temporary increases will be $24 per month for child participants, $43 per month for pregnant or postpartum participants, and $47 per month for breastfeeding participants. There are more than 600 authorized WIC retailers within the state of South Carolina.

Funding for the extension comes from a package signed by President Joe Biden on March 15, giving the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) authority to extend the temporary increase.

WIC serves eligible women, infants and children up to age five, and provides quality nutrition education, breastfeeding promotion and support, nutritious foods, and referrals to other health care services. To get more information about which foods are allowed for purchase with WIC funds, go to scdhec.gov/eligible-foods for a downloadable booklet.