Texas sisters on a journey to find an adoptive family who will bring them together

Alina and Alissandra say it is tough not living together, but they hope a future family will change that.

AUSTIN, Texas — Talk about an adventure-filled morning at Austin Nature and Science Center! Between digging for dinosaurs, checking out the birds of prey and finding the bobcats, sisters Alina and Alissandra had to see it all.

Just like during their time at the park, these sisters hope to journey through life together. But they need to find a forever family who will love them and put them under the same roof first!

"I miss my sister every night," 11-year-old Alina said.

However, they appreciate the time they do have together, especially when they get to explore the outdoors and dig for fossils.

Alina is a year older than her sister, 10-year-old Alissandra, but their energy is equally matched!

Alina is a sweet and shy young girl who opens up once you get to know her. She loves playing football and basketball and jamming to some good tunes.

"It basically helps me when I am sad, mad, disappointed, stuff like that. Just helps me relax," Alina said.

Alina wants to be a pediatrician when she grows up because she cares a lot about kids younger than her.

Meanwhile, Alissandra is a vibrate young girl with an infectious laugh! She loves singing, gymnastics and writing.

"I have a composition book and I write lots of lines all the way down the front and back page," Alissandra said.

Alissandra wants to turn her passion into a career as a writer someday.

When these sisters are together, they make each other laugh. They also munch on their favorite foods: pizza, ice cream and hot chips!

Alissandra and Alina hope they find parents who can add to their loving dynamic and are also active and supportive. Their forever family would also provide consistency.

Alissandra and Alina would love a family who can adopt them together.

To learn more about Alina and Alissandra or to put in an inquiry to adopt them, visit their page on the Heart Gallery of Central Texas.

KVUE launched the Forever Families segment with Partnerships for Children (PFC) in June 2020 to highlight children in the Heart Gallery of Central Texas who need secure and permanent families. Every day, there are nearly 1,000 children waiting to get adopted in Central Texas, according to PFC.