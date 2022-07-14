Matthew likes football, cooking and listening to music. He said he strives to be a better person.

LEANDER, Texas — Before they enter the foster care system, some children spend several years with their biological families while others have just a few moments. No matter how long or short that time is, feeling alone can be a traumatic experience for children.

Matthew is 13 and said he never actually got to meet his biological mom.

"Sometimes, I might feel like it's my fault that my mom left me. I never knew what happened," Matthew said. "I never really got to know her. But I really do miss my mom, and I love her no matter what."

Matthew loves football, which is why KVUE's Hannah Rucker met up with him at The Crossover sports complex in Leander. A special guest joined the two for a game: Derrick Johnson, a former linebacker for the University of Texas and the Kansas City Chiefs.

"Football teaches you to get back up when you're down. You can do it again, keep going," Johnson said.

The two had a special moment of passing the ball, and Johnson shared some secret tips with Matthew. He even gave Matthew an NFL football with his signature!

"Wow, this is pretty special. I want to cry, but I can't," Matthew said.

Matthew likes the song "Over the Rainbow," specifically the version by Hawaiian artist Israel Kamakawiwo'ole.

"It makes me feel calm. I also like listening to Christian music because it gives me hope," Matthew said.

Matthew said he would maybe like to be a chef when he grows up because he loves food, especially Chinese food. He also said his favorite color is sky blue.

To learn more about Matthew or to put in an inquiry to adopt him, visit his page on the Heart Gallery of Central Texas.

KVUE launched the Forever Families segment with Partnerships for Children (PFC) in June 2020 to highlight children in the Heart Gallery of Central Texas who need secure and permanent families. Every day, there are nearly 1,000 children waiting to get adopted in Central Texas, according to PFC.

Photos by Gypc Girl Photography.

Editor's note: The children who are in the Heart Gallery program and featured in KVUE's Forever Families segments are children who have had every effort made on their behalf to connect them with family or others in their community to provide options for permanent, adoptive homes. Through no fault of their own, that hasn’t happened yet, and so in partnership with the Department of Family and Protective Services, we collaborate to bring awareness to KVUE viewers about these children in the hopes of finding them permanency before they age out.