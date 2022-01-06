Free bike helmets for kids giveaway this weekend in Columbia

Local law firm to give away 100 bicycle helmets Saturday, June 4

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Summer is a great time to get outside and enjoy the weather, whether it be at the pool or going on a nice bike ride. It's important to know a bicycle helmet can reduce the risk of head injuries by more than 50 percent.

But not everyone may have a helmet.

The law office of Kenneth Berger on 5205 Forest Drive is giving away 100 free helmets of various sizes for children aged 5 to 16.

The helmets will be given out on a first-come first-served basis this Saturday, June 4, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m..