COLUMBIA, S.C. — Thanksgiving is the day for giving thanks, realizing what we are truly grateful for and for helping others in their time of need.

Several Columbia area organizations are joining together in the days before Thanksgiving to make sure that families are not wanting for food on the table with free turkey giveaways. These events are first-come, first-served, while supplies last:

Sunday, Nov. 24: Serve & Connect Bountiful Harvest and Bi-Lo will give away turkeys and other holiday meal essentials to feed hungry families 2-5 p.m.at 2611 Grant St, Columbia, 29203

Monday, Nov. 25: The Fifth Annual Belton-Young Foundation Families Helping Families free turkey giveaway begins at 4:30 p.m at Pinehurst Park, 2300 Pinehurst Road, Columbia, 29204. Call Pinehurst Park leaders at (803) 733-8449 for more information

Tuesday, Nov. 26: One turkey per family 5-7 p.m. at Mynt Chophouse75, 2732 Decker Blvd (Fashion Place Shopping Center), Columbia, 29223

