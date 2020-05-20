AUSTIN, Texas — Being a parent is always tough. Right now, it seems extra stressful. The kids are home and might be a little bored. It can be hard to entertain them.

Here is one way to keep them busy while also getting some great, one-of-a-kind shoes. We call them tie-dye shoes, but you can really do whatever pattern you want on the shoe.

Here's what you need:

White canvas shoes

Rubbing alcohol

Spray bottle (to put the rubbing alcohol in)

Tape

Colorful permanent markers (we used Sharpies)

There are only two things that you need to do to prep for your project. First, pour your rubbing alcohol into your spray bottle. After that, you can tape the bottom part of your shoe to keep it white.

Let's make some shoes!

Brittany Flowers

Step one:

Color your shoes. This is where your creativity comes out. Color it however you want! Get some inspiration from online, or just go crazy without a plan. Keep in mind that when you spray the alcohol, the color spreads a little. We left some white in between colors and, after spraying it, there wasn't space between colors. This part takes a little while to finish, which means it will keep your little one busy longer!

Brittany Flowers

Step two:

Spray your shoes with alcohol. We recommend putting the shoes on a paper towel before you spray. The color spreads, and when it's wet it can get on your table. (Which is what happened to us. Anyone know how to get permanent marker out of a table?)

Brittany Flowers

Step three:

Let them dry. Then wear them!

