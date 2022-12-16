Preparing your HVAC unit for the winter

Cold weather is bringing headaches for some as they find themselves with broken HVAC units.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — As South Carolina begins a winter cooldown, families are facing issues with their heating units, causing packed schedules for maintenance companies.

Rebecca Johnson has been working at Stoudenmire Heating and Air Conditioning for two years. She says there is normally a sharp increase in service requests during the summer and the winter months.

“It's picking up, and it's picking up quick.”

She says this season her 15 technicians are being maxed out at six appointments a day, covering 800 units they service across the Midlands.

“You wake up and you have no heat. it's everything from thermostats not working right, motors going bad. Unfortunately this time of year it's a lot of units needing to be replaced.”

According to Johnson, the best way to avoid a costly and unexpected replacement is to take preventative measure. This includes yearly check ups and services.

She notes without them, you could face a hefty price tag.

“Preventative maintenance is going to be key to not only catch big problems early, but to extend the life of your unit. especially are we're cooling down, your units are running longer to keep your homes heated.”

Lindsay Hammer says forgetting basic maintenance on her unit caused a disruption for her entire building. She hopes others wont overlook their preventative maintenance.

“We turned the heat on and it made the fire alarm go off in the entire building because the filters hadn't been changed...make sure you get your filters changed and you get an entire apartment complex evacuated.”

Johnson also notes that Stoudenmire is hoping to give away some free HVAC units to families in this year.

She says the goal is donate spare units to some families in the area that might not otherwise be able to afford them.