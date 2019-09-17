LEXINGTON, S.C. — The Lexington Police Department continues their commitment to promote the practice of always using “The Right Seat” by organizing daily child seat check events which are planned throughout Child Passenger Safety Week.

Now through Saturday, September 21, 2019, Child Passenger Seat Technicians will be available at the following events conducting free child seat checks.

Officers, who are certified CPS Technicians, will be checking to make sure car seats are installed correctly and instruct parents on the best passenger seat types for their child’s age and weight range.

CPS Technicians will also make sure a car seat has not been recalled or is in need of replacement. A child’s safety while riding within a vehicle is always important and making sure that their car seat is installed correctly is easy for a CPS Technician to check.

The schedule of the week's events will be as follows:

Wednesday, September 18, 2019 3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Menchie's Frozen Yogurt 5580 Sunset Blvd. Lexington.

Free frozen yogurt coupon for each child seat checked.

Thursday, September 19, 2019 2:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Meadow Glen Elementary School

510 Ginny Lane Lexington

Blue Bell Creameries will be serving free ice cream.

Friday, September 20, 2019 2:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Lexington Elementary School

116 Azalea Drive Lexington

Blue Bell Creameries will be serving free ice cream.

Saturday, September 21, 2019

9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Icehouse Amphitheater - Market at Icehouse

107 West Main Street Lexington

Chick-fil-A Lexington will be serving free chicken biscuits and coffee.