Maxcy Gregg Pool to temporarily close for maintenance; here's where you can go instead

The City of Columbia pool will close beginning July 20 for about ten business days

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The City of Columbia's Park and Recreation Department announced it will temporarily close Maxcy Gregg Pool for regular maintenance. The closure begins today, Thursday, July 20, and maintenance should take seven to ten business days to complete.

In the meantime, if you need a place to take the kids to cool off, the city's Greenview Pool is still open at 6700 David St. The hours there are 1-6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, and closed on Monday. Daily fees are $3 for kids and $4 for teens and adults. Season tickets and group passes are also available.

If you want to splash around, Columbia's splash pads are open and free!

Currently. the city is operating splash pads or spray zones at the following locations:

Lorick Park, 1600 Lorick Ave.

Pinehurst Park, 2300 Pinehurst Rd.

Anna's Park, 1315 Liberty Hill Ave.

Edisto Discovery Park, 1914 Wiley St.

Emily Douglas Park, 2500 Wheat St.

Heathwood Park, 800 Abelia Rd.

Melrose Park, 1500 Fairview Rd.

Sims Park, 3500 Duncan St.

The hours for these splash pads are 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. Lorick and Pinehurst are also open on Saturdays; all splash pads are closed on Sundays.

Drew Park splash pad, 2101 Walker Solomon Way, is open 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and closed Sunday.

Hyatt Park, 950 Jackson Ave., and Roy Lynch Park, 900 Abbeville St., are user-operated spray pads available during the park's operating hours from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Mays Park, 4100 Trenholm Rd., and Pacific Park, 200 Wayne St., have spray pools available upon request. Call the Parks and Recreation Department at 803-545-3100 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to request the spray pools for a weekday or weekend event.