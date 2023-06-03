200 Midlands students receive free shoes

It's through an after school program and is in partnership with other Sumter organizations, focusing on taking away a financial burden on families.

SUMTER, S.C. — An after school program and rotary clubs in Sumter teamed up to give away 200 pairs of shoes to students.

Barney Gadson, runs HYPE, a nonprofit school care program in Sumter. Normally he sees students in a setting where they are studying and taking part in physical activity. On Sunday, they’re visiting a local store to help with some other school supplies.

"We've had children in program who were bullied because of the shoes they had on. I've seen children come in with shoes that are too small or too big. During these hard economic times right now, and a parent has more than one child, sometimes it's really difficult to have to choose between putting good shoes on their feet or feeding them."

On Sunday, those student received a voucher to get a new pair of shoes, for free. It's thanks to program called 'Happy Feet' started by the Sumter Palmetto Rotary Club. Gadson says, "They have $57.50 to spend on shoes, socks, or whatever the parents deem they need from here, but primarily shoes and socks."

This is the third year the program has teamed up with Sumter School District, and a local shoe department store for the giveaway. On Sunday parents were seen taking their kids around the store, trying on different styles and picking out their new shoes. Marquetta Lawson brought her kids and says it was a weight off her shoulders.

"This is the one time they get to come to the store and pick out whatever shoes they want, and I don't have to say 'No, put those back'. I'm like 'Yeah, you can get that.' so it has been a blessing for them to come in here and actually shop for themselves."

Money for the hype feet program is collected through sponsors and donations.