GREENVILLE, S.C. — Greenville deputies are searching for a missing 11-year-old boy.

We're told Kenny Levern Newell was last seen Sunday, October 6, at 6:40 pm leaving his home on Rosalee Drive on his bicycle.

He is described as standing 4 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing about 70 pounds.

Kenny was last seen wearing a red polo shirt, black pants and green Converse shoes.

Deputies say they were called to investigate around midnight and did begin a search using K9 deputies, but were not able to find Kenny.

Anyone with information on where he could be is asked to call 911.

Greenville County Sheriff's Office