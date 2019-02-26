A new school has opened up shop in Jacksonville, but it's unlike any other school you've ever heard of.

It's a potty training school, the first of it's kind in the United States.

"In our class, your child will learn about their bodies by playing a game (they usually think is fun and funny) creating familiarity and normalcy with pee and poop," the company says on their website.

"Potty Training doesn’t need to be done alone on a weekend locked in the house. Come to Potty Training School and have fun with your child while they learn how to become accident-free!"

Based in Boca Raton, the school has recently opened its doors in Jacksonville inside Hope Haven Medical Clinic in Spring Park.

Melissa Adams is the President of the Potty Training School and says it's a great resource for parents who may be struggling with potty training issues.

"I'm excited to announce the grand opening of our new location in Jacksonville, we are now holding classes every Saturday," Adams says.

"You're in a classroom watching your child go through every aspect of the potty training techniques and they play a game repetitively for four hours until potty training becomes secondhand nature to them."

The class uses small dolls and actual training potties to help teach the children in a group setting. Adams says that this knowledge will set the child up for success without interfering in the natural response the body experiences with a full bladder.

"My oldest daughter was pee trained without any help on my part but would pass out from the fear of pooping on the toilet," says Adams.

"Her nightly tantrums requesting a diaper to poop in still haunt me "

Adams says that after testing her techniques to over 100 children in her living room, she decided to open Potty Training School with the goal of educating as many parents as I could while making potty training fun for the child.

Potty Training School is now in its sixth year of business and has helped over 2,000 children become accident-free in 48 hours or less.

Interested in a class? It's will cost you $250 according to the website.

They also offer personalized classes for $1,250.

Find out more information here.