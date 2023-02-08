ONE DAY ONLY: Applications for housing at new Oaks at St. Anna's available for former Gonzales Gardens residents

Columbia Housing will accept online applications from former residents one day only -- Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Housing (CHA) has announced the organization will be accepting online applications for the new Oaks at St. Anna's Park property for one day only -- Wednesday, August 2, 2023.

Former residents of the Gonzales Gardens apartment complex will be at the top of the waiting list for the new townhomes that have been built at the site along Forest Drive, if they choose to apply and are eligible for housing.

A limited number of two- and three-bedroom units will be ready for move-in starting on September 1st with additional units being available for rent at various times through May 2024, when development is scheduled to be completed.

Gonzales Gardens was demolished in 2015 and construction of Oaks at St. Anna's Park townhomes started in December 2021.

CHA says applicants for housing at Oaks at St. Anna’s Park will need to meet all eligibility requirements. This includes the requirements for the Tax Credit Program -- income limits, background screening and credit criteria. Applicants must also meet the requirements of the Project Based Voucher Program including appropriate household size for Oak Park townhomes (2- and 3-bedroom units only) and age requirements (62 or older) for Oak Terrace senior units.

Former residents may apply 9 a.m.-5 p.m. online at www.columbiahousingsc.org, click on Apply for Housing.