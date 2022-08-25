Gov. McMaster signs paid family leave act for state employees

South Carolina state employees will now get up to 6 weeks of paid family leave

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina state employees are now eligible for up to 6 weeks of paid family leave thanks to a bipartisan effort by members of the General Assembly.

Governor Henry McMaster signed bill S.11 Thursday morning at the State House. The bill will give employees of the state of South Carolina paid family leave for the birth of a child, adoption of a child and for fostering a child.

McMaster had called for a family leave bill in March 2020.

"With the signing of this bill, we strengthen our families, our government, and our economy," said Governor Henry McMaster. "This legislation gives us the ability to better serve South Carolinians by helping us recruit and retain the best and brightest to serve in state government. Most importantly, it strengthens South Carolina's families -- and with stronger families comes a stronger South Carolina."

The paid family leave includes:

For the birth of a child

Provides 6 weeks of paid leave for the employee who gives birth

Provides 2 weeks of paid leave for the employee who does not give birth but is a new parent

Adoption of a child

Provides 6 weeks of paid leave for state employees who are the primary caregivers of the child

Provides 2 weeks of paid leave for the employee who is not primarily responsible for the care of the child

Fostering a child

Provides 2 weeks of leave for employees who foster