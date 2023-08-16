McMaster signs paid parental leave for school district employees into law

School districts will be required to provide maternity, paternal leave for employees

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina's Governor Henry McMaster ceremoniously signed a bill into law giving school district employees paid parental leave.

The bill, H.3908, requires school districts to provide up to six weeks of maternity leave and two weeks of paternal leave for employees due to the birth, adoption or fostering of a child.

McMaster was joined by South Carolina Superintendent of Education Ellen Weaver, teachers, and members of the General Assembly for the ceremonial signing at South Pointe High School Gymnasium in Rock Hill. The governor had signed the bill into law on May 12 and it took effect on June 26, 2023.

With this new law, school district employees will not have to exhaust all other forms of leave before being eligible to take paid parental leave.

"We are going to do everything we can to support our teachers and their professional journey," said Weaver. "With this legislation, not only do we enable teachers to grow their own families while they grow their students, but we retain them while they are doing that."