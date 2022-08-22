SCDSS, United Way partner in 211 texting service to connect clients to resources

Using the United Way's 2-1-1 automated texting platform, anyone can text "DSS" to 211211 and a menu of options will appear on the phone. Select the service -- such as foster care, adoption, kinship care, reporting child or adult abuse, child care, child support, adult advocacy, and SNAP or TANF -- and 211 will respond with a list of resources and links to more information about that topic.

“The United Way is extremely excited to partner with DSS to offer this great new resource to all residents of South Carolina,” said John-Mark Bell, Chief Operating Officer for United Way Association of South Carolina, “Anyone that needs help finding or accessing programs provided through DSS, such as child welfare services, adult advocacy, and food assistance through SNAP, can now simply text DSS to 211211. This free and simple tool allows residents to learn, explore, and access services designed to support those with the greatest need in our state. The United Way is proud to be a part of this project and we’re very grateful to partner with DSS to better serve all people in all communities.”