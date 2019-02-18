ORANGEBURG, S.C. — For the month of February volunteers for the American Heart Association have come together to knit and crochet red hats for every baby born at the Regional Medical Center.

This is all apart of the Little Hats, Big Hearts program, which helps raise awareness.

According to the CDC, heart disease is the number one killer of Americans, and congenital heart defects is the most common type of birth defect in the country.

Karen McAlhaney, registered nurse at regional medical center discusses the importance of screening a new born for congenital heart affects. McAlhaney says, “the screenings I do believe help the parents to realize that there are things that they can do to help their babies to just be aware of the heart defects.”

Tiffani Sharperson and Eric Brown just gave birth to their little girl Emani Brown. Although she wasn’t born with heart defect they’re aware of the importance of having knowledge. Sharperson says, “It’s important for parents and other children to get screening so they can know what’s going on with their bodies.”

Little Hats, Big Hearts provides hats to newborn babies in 880 hospitals across 40 states.

