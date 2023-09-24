Filipino American Association of Greater Columbia celebrates gala, Masskara Festival

The fundraiser event showcases young Filipino-American scholarship recipients every year.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Singing, dancing and food comprise the best recipe for a night to remember. And that's exactly what Saturday was.

The Filipino American Association of Greater Columbia hosted hundreds of people at the Richland Two Institute of Innovation conference center for its annual gala and Masskara festival.

The festival was established in 1980 during a difficult time for the country.

"A festival brought out by calamity and difficulty. Some people had died in a boat accident, and also the sugar prices were affected by imports, so it affected the economy and the people," association board member Alan Geoghegan said. "And the people decided to smile so that they could persevere through any type of adversity."

"Masskara, it's called many smiling faces, and when I think of home, when I think of the Philippines, I think of smiling faces," the association's music and art ambassador Chiara Cox said. Whatever the Filipinos go through, there's always a smile on their face."

The association said it took about six months to prepare. Organizers highlighted six dances from three regions in the Philippines, as well as the Filipino National Anthem and masks.

"The Filipino costumes and most important is the camaraderie," association president Ryena Funderburk said.

Cox said the group's mission is to preserve their culture, foster relationships and support young Filipino Americans through scholarships.