Florida abortion clinics prepare for ruling to 15 week ban; pro-life groups call for outright ban

A Florida judge is expected to rule Thursday on an injunction that called for a temporary pause to the state's 15 week abortion ban that takes effect Friday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The future of abortions in Florida is playing out in court this week, as a judge is set to decide how far the state's right to privacy extends for women who decide to have the procedure.

"We are taking calls from women who are concerned about whether or not abortion at all is legal," said Terry Sallas Merritt of a Woman's Choice in Jacksonville.

The abortion clinic is still scheduling ultrasounds for women this week.

"We have come from the difficulty angle first and started to prepare about a year ago to be able to have a good resource directory and list of friends and helpers and supporters and funders that are willing to address the life challenges that people have," Merritt said.

Merritt says if the 15-week ban becomes law, women who are beyond that and still seek an abortion, are provided with resources to the woman's choice clinics in North Carolina, the closest to Jacksonville.

"We are already have made and continue to make appointments for women who need abortion care. It is very challenging for women to think about, 'Where will I go?,'" Merritt said.

If the ban is blocked from enforcement, A Woman's Choice will continue to perform abortions up to 20 weeks.

Pro-life groups are calling for stricter abortion bans.