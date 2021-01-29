Applebee's giving away free boneless wings on Feb. 7

The restaurant chain is giving away 40 free boneless wings with every carryout or delivery order over $40, using the promo code BIGGAME.

INDIANAPOLIS — We love free food, yes we do!

Applebee's is giving away 40 free boneless wings Sunday, Feb. 7 with every carryout or delivery order over $40, using the promo code BIGGAME.

Customers will have to add the 40 boneless wings to their cart and then enter the promo code at checkout to redeem the offer.

Orders can be placed Feb. 7 online or through the mobile app, while supplies last. The offer is not available for dine-in.

The boneless wings are available as Classic Hot Buffalo, Honey BBQ, or Sweet Asian Chile Sauce, and served with bleu cheese or ranch dressing with celery on the side.