x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Columbia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Columbia, South Carolina | WLTX.com

Food

Ben & Jerry's releases 7 new ice cream flavors

The ice cream chain describes the "Topped" flavors as "an ice cream sundae in a pint."
Credit: Ben & Jerry's
Ben & Jerry's new "Topped" line of ice cream comes in seven flavors.

INDIANAPOLIS — I scream, you scream, we all scream for new ice cream flavors!

Ben & Jerry's is introducing seven new options with a chocolate topping.

The ice cream chain describes the "Topped" flavors as "an ice cream sundae in a pint" that begins with a spoonable chocolatey ganache topping.

Ben & Jerry's Topped line comes in seven flavors:

  • Chocolate Caramel Cookie Dough
  • PB Over the Top
  • Salted Caramel Brownie
  • Strawberry Topped Tart
  • Thick Mint
  • Tiramisu
  • Whiskey Biz

The Topped flavors are now available at retailers nationwide between the prices of $4.99 and $5.49.

Click here for more information. 

RELATED: Ben & Jerry's launches 'Doggie Desserts' ice cream for dogs

RELATED: Ice cream shop releases 'everything bagel' flavor